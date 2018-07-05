Doyle Jerry Moody, age 76, of Winston, GA, passed away Wednesday, July 4, 2018. He was born in Fulton County, GA on July 9, 1941 to the late James Curtis Moody and the late Gladys Tatum Moody. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. Jerry was a self-employed grading contractor and was a member of the Douglasville Lodge #289. He attended Shiloh Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother James Aaron Moody.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Garrett Moody; children: Jill Moody and Cliff Dickson of Kennesaw, GA, Suzanne Moody of Austell, GA; step-children: Timothy Nelson and his wife, Lisa of Dallas, GA, Andrea Sue Nelson Hall and Ashley of Powder Springs, Walter Lamar Nelson and his wife Nancy of Helen, GA; grandchildren: Taylor Dickson, Rachel Dickson; step-grandchildren: Malarie Young and her husband, Zach, Barrett Hall, Stewart Nelson, Evender Nelson, Mary Grace Nelson, Abby Nelson, Lauren Nelson; step-great grandchildren: Braeleigh Hall, Paisley Young; brother: Roger Moody and his wife, Nancy of Douglasville, GA; sister-in-law: Arlene Moody of Douglasville, GA; several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with Military Honors with Rev. Happy Howard officiating.
Inurnment of cremains will be held at Georgia National Cemetery at a later date.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
