Edna Belle Fehrman Higginbotham
Edna Belle Fehrman Higginbotham was born on June 1, 1926 in Brooksville, Florida to Bessie Fehrman. She went home to be with the Lord on August 5, 2018. She was preceded in death her father, Boyce Owen Fehrman; her mother, Bessie Gertrude Fehrman; her husband of 57 years, John O. Higginbotham; a brother, Richard Fehrman; her brother and sister-in-law, Harry and Inez Fehrman and her grandson, Daryl Hanners.
She is survived by two daughters, Olivia Howard (Bob), Janice Butler (Bobby); five grandchildren, Barry Hanners, Cheri Renfroe (Russell), Leslie Burton (Trey), Emily Holifield (Johnny), Nancy Hamilton (Josh) and Eleven Great-Grandchildren.
Edna was heavily involved in PTA in the Atlanta School System before working for that school system as a school secretary at O’Keefe High School and then as a data liaison at central office.
Edna’s faith in Jesus Christ was central to her life and she served the Lord faithfully at Northwest Baptist and Concord Baptist churches in the Atlanta area, First Baptist of Lithia Springs and Spring Hill Baptist Church of Mobile, AL. She taught Sunday School, was involved in mission education and mission endeavors and since living in Mobile has served the women at McKemie Place and at the Home of Grace.
Services for Edna Higginbotham will be held on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 11 a.m. CT at Spring Hill Baptist Church. Burial is at Mozley Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs, GA. on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 11 a.m. ET.
Per Mrs. Higginbotham’s request, memorial gifts may be made to
McKemie Place, P.O. Box 9082, Mobile, AL., 36691 or to Home of Grace, 394 Aldock Road, Eight Mile, AL., 36613
Radney Funeral Home, Mobile, Alabama.
