Elder Henry Lee Pounds of Douglas County died Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 14, 2018, at 1 p.m. at New Mountain Top Baptist Church, 7822 Conners Rd., Winston. Pastor David Pounds will serve as Eulogist, and Bishop A. Reginald Litman will serve as Pastor. Interment will follow at the Apostolic Faith Church of God, 3321 Richardson Rd., Villa Rica. Visitation took place Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Apostolic Faith Church of God.
Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel.
Commented