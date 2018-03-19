Mrs. Elizabeth Crow Watkins, 79, of Powder Springs, died Sunday, March 18, 2018.
The family received friends at the funeral home Tuesday, March 20, 2018 from 4-9 p.m.
Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday March 21, 2018 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville with Pastor Fred Blalock and Rev. Chad Watkins officiating. Private Family Graveside Services will be conducted Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
Commented