Mrs. Elizabeth Delores Evans Anthony, 98, of Douglasville, died Saturday, July 21, 2018.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Wednesday, July 25, 2018 from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville. Interment and Graveside Services will be conducted Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
