Mrs. Ellen Barrett Tucker, of Douglasville, formerly of Austell, Georgia passed away Monday, March 26, 2018. She was born October 9, 1950 in Atlanta, Georgia. Mrs. Tucker loved spending time with her family, loved cats and enjoyed Facebook. She was a fan of Grey’s Anatomy and Law and Order.
Mrs. Tucker was preceded in death by her parents, Evans C. and Renice Harris Barrett.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Jerry Tucker; daughters, Ashlee (William) Hopkins of Douglasville, Georgia, and Amy (Chris) Cobb of Senoia, Georgia; sister, Cecilia Davidow; brothers-in-law, Roger (Elva) Tucker and Tommy (Donna) Tucker; her life-long friend, Myra Collins Berryhill; and her granddaughter, Jaycee Mayfield.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The funeral service will be Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 1 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Chris Smith officiating. Entombment will follow at Rosehaven Memorial Park.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
