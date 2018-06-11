Elverton Edward Stone, 88, passed away Monday, June 11, 2018. He was born March 23, 1930 in Thompson, Ohio. He was the second of three children born to Guy and Anna Lonser Stone. After graduating from high school he joined the United States Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged. He worked for Uniroyal Chemical in Painesville, Ohio for 42 years as a Quality Control Inspector and Maintenance Foreman.
He married Florence G. Sironen April 7, 1956 and they were blessed with two children. He enjoyed working with wood making crafts and small furniture. He played golf and loved watching most sports. He also enjoyed reading westerns.
After retiring, he and Florence retired to south Texas for the winter. They volunteered in a Mexican Head Start school and loved those little kids. They lived in Spring Hill, Florida for 13 years before moving to Villa Rica, Georgia. He had always been active in churches helping where needed. He loved reading his Bible. He was presently a member of Ephesus Baptist Church in Villa Rica.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law: Raymond and Evelyn Stone.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years: Florence G. Sironen Stone of Kennesaw, GA; son and daughter-in-law: Kenneth and Kristy Stone of Acworth, GA; daughter: Beverly Stone of Ellicott City, MD; sister and brother-in-law: Barbara and Ron Kapela of Jasper, GA; grandchildren: Christine Grant and Steven Grant, both of Ellicott City, MD, and Lauren Stone Johnson and her husband, Stephen, of Dallas, GA; great-grandchildren: Sarah Stone and Draven Johnson; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville, Georgia on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 from 1-2 p.m.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Kenneth Stone officiating.
Military Funeral Honors and Interment will follow on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Georgia National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Missions Fund of Ephesus Baptist Church, 8445 Ephesus Church Rd, Villa Rica, GA 30180 (770- 942-4327) or to Homestead Hospice of Cartersville, 1 N. Tennessee Street, Cartersville, Georgia 30120 (678-290-4817).
