Mrs. Emma Jean Coleman Shadix, age 75, of Douglasville, passed away, Sunday, June 17, 2018. She was born July 30, 1942 in Hall County, GA, the daughter of the late Mr. Vernon Coleman and the late Mrs. Ruby Garrett Coleman. Mrs. Shadix retired after 35 plus years as a Statistical Analyst for the United States Army at Ft. McPherson. She also retired from Ford Motor Company in McDonough as a Workers’ Compensation Administrator after several years. Mrs. Shadix was an avid reader and traveler. She loved to play Sudoku and Scrabble, and was dedicated to fitness. She was a loving mother and loved her friends. Mrs. Shadix was a member of Bright Star United Methodist Church of Douglasville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Douglas Coleman; sisters, Geneva Barlow and Linda Mobley.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Donald Shadix of Douglasville; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Scott Cates of Leeds, AL; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Suzanne Shadix of Scottsdale, AZ; sister, Virginia Trammell of Douglasville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ed and Charlotte Coleman of Cartersville, Dennis and Cathy Coleman of Hiram. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends for a celebration of Jean’s life on Saturday, June 23, 2018; visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Memorial Service will follow at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m. in the Chapel with Dr. Rev. Edwin Jones. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to: American Cancer Society, 1599 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA 30329.
