Era LaRue Streetman, age 95, of Douglasville, passed away Thursday, May 10, 2018. She was born in Douglasville, GA on May 11, 1922, daughter of the late Lester Shields Lambert and the late Rilla Alice Morris Lambert. She was retired from Lockheed where she worked as an electrician. Era was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Fred Wesley “Butch” Streetman and his wife, Julia Ann; daughter, Janet Busbin; daughter-in-law, Glenda Holt Streetman; six grandchildren: 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 ½ years, Ed Streeman; son, “Douglas” Wayne Streetman; three sisters; six brothers and one son-in-law, Buz Busbin.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, May 11, 2018 at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 4 p.m. at Ephesus Baptist Church in Douglasville, with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating. Mrs. Streetman will lie at the church from 3-4 p.m.
Interment will follow in Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.
