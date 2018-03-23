Mr. Floyd Stephen King, 88, of Temple, died Thursday, March 22, 2018.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Monday, March 26, 2018 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Monday, March 26, 2018 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with Mr. Tim Stephens officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the charity of your choice.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
