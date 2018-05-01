Frances “Pete” Kilgore Wheeler, age 93, of Douglasville, passed away Sunday, April 29, 2018. She was born in Douglas County, Georgia on November 24, 1924, the daughter of the late Steve E. Kilgore and the late Lois Harper Kilgore. She retired from Delta Airlines following 24 years as a Convention Service Representative. Pete was a life-long member of County Line Baptist Church.
Pete traveled the world. She also enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, and spending time with family.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother: Thomas “Mac” Kilgore.
She is survived by her brother: Steve E. “Bud” Kilgore (Lynn) of Winston; sister-in-law: Carol Kilgore of Douglasville; nieces and nephews: Kirk Kilgore (Carol), Pam Kilgore Platt (Steve) and Terri Kilgore; great niece and great nephews: Steven Kilgore (Emily), Matt Kilgore (Samantha), Lindsay Platt and Will Platt.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 from 1-2:30 p.m. followed by the Funeral Service at 3 p.m.
Interment will follow in County Line Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to County Line Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1814 N. County Line Road, Lithia Springs, Georgia 30122 (770-942-0190).
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel, Douglasville.
