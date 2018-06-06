Mr. Francis Joseph “Frank” Kunz, age 74 of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away on Monday, June 4, 2018.
He was born February 28, 1944 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of the late Remey Englebert Kunz and the late Theresa Marie Duckhaus Kunz. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and worked as an aviation mechanic with Eastern and Northwest Airlines for over thirty years. He was a member of the Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church in Hiram, Georgia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Louise Hudgens Kunz; brother, William Kunz; and sister, Elizabeth Labee.
Survivors include his daughter, Roxanne Clay of Atlanta; sons: Christopher Kunz of Davenport, Iowa and Jordan (Jennifer) Kunz, also of Davenport, Iowa; and two grandchildren: Sydney Kunz and Aubrey Kunz. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 3 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Paul Horn officiating. Pallbearers will be Jake Jacob, Bill Jones, Chris Kunz, Chris Hecht, Jordan Kunz, and Bob Renner. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens. Military honors will be presented by the American Legion Post #143.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church, 4425 Macland Road, Hiram, GA 30141.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel, Carrollton.
Commented