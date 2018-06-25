Mr. Fray Thompson, 70, of Villa Rica, died Monday, June 25, 2018.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica, Wednesday, June 27, 2018 from 5-7 p.m.
Mr. Thompson will lie in state at Ephesus Baptist Church in Winston, Thursday, June 28, 2018 from 12:30-1 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 1 p.m. at Ephesus Baptist Church with Dr. Billy Godwin and Rev. Archie Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Ephesus Cemetery.
Messages of condolence to the family may be sent at www.jones-wynn.com.
