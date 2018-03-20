Garey Y. McManus, age 84, of Douglasville, Georgia transferred from this life to be with the Lord Jesus Christ in Heaven on March 18, 2018. He was born and raised on the family farm near Wedowee, Alabama to the late Thomas Michael McManus and Arby Wilson McManus. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters Mildred Traylor, Sarah McConnell, Helen Salmon, Tressie Greene, and two brothers Ferris McManus and Joe McManus. He was the youngest of seven children.
Garey was first married to his high school sweetheart Jane Perry McManus for over 52 years who also predeceased him in December 2006.
He is survived by his wife Jean Fouts McManus; son Craig, wife Sally, children Hannah, Joel, and Emily McManus; daughter Janet Russell, children Andrew Russell, and Sarah Russell Drury, husband Tyler Drury; son Jeff and wife Suzanne, sons Samuel, Nathan, Joshua, and Mark McManus.
He retired from the public school system in 1990 after serving 33 years as a teacher and an administrator. Following graduation from Auburn University, he taught high school students vocational agriculture in Heard and Douglas County, Georgia. He then became assistant principal, principal, and assistant superintendent in Douglas and Carroll County, Georgia.
Prior to retirement, he became active in prison and jail ministry where he spent 33 years ministering the Good News of the Gospel and the love of Jesus Christ to hurting people behind barbed wire and locked doors. He served as Chaplain for the Douglas County jail for 33 years. His service spanned four sheriffs at three different jail locations.
In addition to jail ministry, he served in several capacities in his church. He traveled to foreign lands and several states doing mission ministry. He was co-founder of Loving Hands Ministry and active with The Pregnancy Resource Ministry. He was a Gideon.
In 2016 the Foundation for Evangelism recognized him with the Harry Denman Evangelism Award. The Douglas County Chamber of Commerce recognized him with the Citizen of the Year Award for 2015.
He loved being involved in ministry in and of the church, especially seeing Jesus change lives in preparation for Heaven.
Garey enjoyed watching sporting events especially when his children and grandchildren were involved, along with Auburn Football.
Family time was a high priority for him. Seeing how much each one enjoyed being together, loving each other, and knowing all was well with them.
The family will receive friends at Hightower Memorial Chapel Douglasville Thursday, March 22 from 3 to 8 p.m. Eastern Time.
Funeral services will be held at the Douglasville First United Methodist Church Friday, March 23 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time with the body lying at the church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Graveside service and interment will be at Liberty Grove Congregational Methodist Church, Woodland, Alabama Saturday at 11 a.m. Central Time.
Donations to the Douglas County Jail Ministry for Bibles, the Gideons International, the Pregnancy Resource Ministry, Loving Hands Ministry or flowers will be appreciated.
