Mrs. Geraldine Burson Wynn, age 85, of Villa Rica passed away Monday, March 26, 2018. She was born August 25, 1932 in Cedartown the daughter of the late Mr. Garland Taft Burson and the late Mrs. Ester Adell Cash Burson. She worked for as a Receptionist for Addison-Rudasul for many years. Mrs. Wynn was a member of Flat Rock Baptist Church in Villa Rica.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Ray Wynn; sister, Jeanette Spence; brother, Garland “G.L.” Burson, Sr.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Linda Diane and Charles Daniel of Tignall; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica Thursday, March 29, 2018 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 2:00 PM from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with Dr. Jerry Brown and Rev. Blane Spence officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to Flat Rock Baptist Church, 961 Flat Rock Rd, Villa Rica, GA 30180 in her memory.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements. 770-459-3694
Commented