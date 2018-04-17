Gloria Mae Martin, age 71, of Lithia Springs, passed away Monday, April 16, 2018. She was born on February 7, 1947, in Jacksonville, Alabama, the daughter of the late Henrey Martin and the late Martha Payne Martin. She worked for Robert Bosch as a Supervisor. She was a Baptist by faith.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers: Hubert Tilley, George Tilley and Frank Tilley; and her sisters: Ollie Jean Cohran, Ruby McKerley, Faye Ellis and Onedia Wright.
She is survived by her children: Tammy Starnes of Douglasville, Michael Scott Martin and Ronald Starnes, both of Lithia Springs; grandchildren: Naomi Hack and her husband, Josh, Shayla Moore and her husband, John, Kadi Williams and Alex Starnes; great-grandchildren: Landen Hack, Noah Hack, Kadence Hack, Gunner Moore, and Maddie Moore.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 from 4-9 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held Thursday, April 19, 2018, at 2:00 P.M. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with Reverend Josh Agan officiating.
In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Martin will be cremated following the funeral service.
