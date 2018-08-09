Mr. Gorman Yule New, 66, of Villa Rica, died Wednesday, Aug, 8, 2018.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Friday, Aug.10, 2018 from 1-3 p.m. Funeral Services were conducted Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with Pastor Tony Ashmore officiating. Cremation will follow the service. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to Lifegate Church Building Fund, 501 Permian Way, Villa Rica, Georgia 30180.
