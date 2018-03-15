Harold Dean Rooks, 89, of Douglasville, died Thursday, March 15, 2018.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Monday, March 19, 2018 from 12-2 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Terry Braswell Jr. officiating.
Interment to follow service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Hwy. 166, Douglasville, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the West Metro Baptist Association, 4030 Lucile Ave., Lithia Springs, Georgia, 30122.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel, Douglasville.
