Mrs. Harriet Elizabeth Cornelius, 86, of Douglasville, died Sunday, April 8, 2018.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. A graveside service will be Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Mrs. Cornelius to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS. 66675
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
