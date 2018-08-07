Henry Edsel “Hank” Kittridge, age 90 of Winston, Georgia, passed away on Monday, August 6, 2018. He was born in Oxford County, Maine on February 5, 1928, son of the late James Russel Kittridge and the late Maude Elizabeth King Kittridge. Hank served in the United States Navy 24 years having served during World War II. He was a member of the International Order of Moose/Lodge and a member of the American Legion. Hank was an entrepreneur and he was the Owner/President of All Convention Cleaners and Sunset Ranch. He served his community as a Police Officer in both Florida and Tennessee as a Sargent, Lieutenant and Chief Investigator.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Charlotte Marie Golden Kittridge, in 2016, and his brothers and sisters.
Hank is survived by his son, Richard Allen “Rick” Kittridge and wife, Luanne of Winston; son, Jimmy Kittridge; and daughter, Joyce Hodsdon; grandchildren, Gregory Kittridge, David Hieger, Gina Burbank, Cody Kittridge, and Brittany O’Renick; and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 9, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel.
A Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel of the Funeral Home at 6 p.m. with Rev. Josh Agan officiating.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel, Douglasville.
Commented