Ms. Hollie Loren Harmon, 49, of Bremen, died Sunday, July 8, 2018.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Friday, July 13, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with the Rev. Bill Tidwell officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
Commented