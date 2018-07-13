Mrs. Ima Jean Dukes, age 72, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Thursday, July 12, 2018. She was born in Douglasville, Georgia on October 5, 1945, the daughter of the late Clyde Evans and the late Jewell Couch Evans. She was a homemaker and a member of Prays Mill Baptist Church and a faithful member of the Peacemakers Sunday School Class. She was an avid bowler, and loved traveling to Gatlinburg, Tennessee with her family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dukes was also preceded in death by: her husband, Larry Dukes; siblings, Johnny Evans, Frances Camp, Nellie Bagwell, Ann Long, and Verna Evans; and her mother & father-In-Law: Willard and Mildred Dukes.
She is survived by her daughters: Denise Dukes and Angela Dukes Wiggins and her husband, Stacy; grandchildren: Michon Stanley and her husband, Jeffrey, Dylan Lewis, and Caleb Wiggins; great grandchildren: Makinzi Christensen, J.J. Stanley, and Landen Stanley; sisters: Ruth Fretwell and Pat Spivey and her husband, Collis; brother-in-law: Gary Dukes and his wife, Joyce; sister-in-law: Louise McAfee and her husband, Steve; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, July 14, 2018 from 4-6 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville with Pastor Josh Buice officiating.
Interment will follow in Pray’s Mill Cemetery with Stacy Wiggins, Jeffrey Stanley, Caleb Wiggins, Dylan Lewis, Jim Watson, and Jason Foley serving as Pallbearers. Members of the Peacemakers Sunday School Class are asked to serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented