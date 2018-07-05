Mrs. Irene Tumey Phillips, 91, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, July 4, 2018. She was born February 6, 1927 in Austin, Texas the daughter of the late Mr. Thomas Lawson Tumey and the late Mrs. Empress Swofford Tumey. She was a homemaker and devoted her life to being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In subsequent years she worked as a daycare teacher. She was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Douglasville. She was at her happiest surrounded by her family, her children and her grandchildren. She also found joy talking with and seeing her lifelong friends.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Buddy and Jackie Phillips of Carrollton; daughters and sons-in-law, Marsha and Dan Mullett of Clearwater, FL, Marjorie and Ron Bickerstaff of Acworth, and Marti and Tim Mullett of Lexington, KY; sister, Della Conner of Austell; brother, Luther Tumey of Austell; ten grandchildren, Wes Thompson, Kyle Mullett, Trent Mullett, Kelli Stagich, Heather Langley, Katie Hall, Marc Phillips, Kristy Blackford, Will Mullett, and Casey Mullett; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Friday, July 6, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville with Rev. Gene Fields and Rev. Doug New officiating. Interment will follow at Davis Chapel Cemetery in Austell.
Messages of condolence to the family may be sent at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
