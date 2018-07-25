Funeral services for Jack McKay, 88, of Wedowee, Alabama, will be held on Friday, July 27, 2018, at 11 a.m. (CT) at the First Baptist Church of Wedowee with Rev. David Little and Rev. Woodrow Hudson officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Cemetery – Broughton with Benefield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:30-7:30 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, July 26, 2018. Mr. McKay will lie at the church for one hour prior to services beginning on Friday.
Mr. McKay passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Survivors include: two children, Gregory Jack McKay (wife, Kate) of Birmingham, AL, and Teresa Jill McKay Battles (husband, Jim) of Fayetteville, GA; eight grandchildren, Jack Edward McKay (wife, Cather) and Coco McKay, Tyler, Ben, and Jolee Battles, Brandon McKay (wife, Samantha), Sara Beth Wheat (husband, Adam), and Tyler Posten (wife, Laura); one great-grandchild, Charlotte Rose Wheat; one brother, Jerry McKay (wife, Lafaye) of Valley; and lots of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Battles, Jack McKay, Brandon McKay, Ben Battles, and Tyler Posten.
A Cherokee County, Alabama native, Mr. McKay was born on May 11, 1930, the son of Henry Waites and Bertha Brown McKay. He graduated from Valley High School in Valley, Alabama, and furthered his education at Auburn University and the Georgia Institute of Technology. Mr. McKay married the love of his life, Sarah Dobson McKay, on July 2, 1951. He was a very accomplished man. He was a US Army Sergeant in the Korean War and served from March of 1951 until December 1952. After his education at Georgia Tech, Mr. McKay worked as a draftsman for Bremen Steel. He later began a metal fabrication business, Dekalb Architectural Products in Lithonia, Georgia, with a partner and then his own business, Bright Star Metals in Douglasville, Georgia, from where he retired. Mr. McKay was an active member of the Optimist Club while he and is family lived in Gresham Park and then became a Rotarian in both Douglasville, Georgia, and his final home in Wedowee, Alabama, with 40 years of perfect attendance. While in Douglasville, he was president of the Rotary Club, on the board of directors for the hospital as well as the local bank, recognized as Citizen of the Year, served as Chairman of the Douglas County Commissioners from 1988-1992, was a recognized blood donor to the Red Cross, and served as Deacon at First Baptist Church. He was a true man of integrity who loved Jesus, loved his family, loved his community, and loved his work. Mr. McKay was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sarah; son, Christopher Bruce McKay; and two sisters, Dorothy Boone and Nelda Lynch.
Memorials may be floral or donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Wedowee.
