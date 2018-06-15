James Fowler, age 59, of Douglasville, GA passed away Thursday, June 7, 2018. He was born on April 4, 1959 in Austell, Georgia, the son of the late James Earl Fowler and the late Helen Marie Goode Fowler. James was a painter by trade and a member of Abounding Grace Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Crowley.
He is survived by his daughter: Connie Lynn Fowler Jones of El Paso, Texas; sisters: Kathy Fields and her husband, Phillip of Winston, GA, Sherry East and her husband, Tommy of Winston, GA and Angela Fowler and her husband, Patrick of Braxton, GA; brothers: Tim Fowler and his wife, Lisa of Villa Rica, GA, Hal Strickland and his wife, Debbie of Villa Rica, GA; several nieces and nephews.
Per the family’s wishes, he was cremated and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 2 p.m. at True Gospel Baptist Church with Brother Tommy Costner officiating.
The family will receive friends at True Gospel Baptist Church on Saturday, June 16, 2018, from 1-2 p.m.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
