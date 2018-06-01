James “Jim” Henry Boggus, 85, of Villa Rica, died Thursday, May 31, 2018. H
The family will receive friends at Union Grove Christian Church on Monday, June 4, 2018, from 12-2 p.m. The funeral service will be held Monday, June 4, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Union Grove Christian Church with the Rev. Mike Mallory and the Rev. Don Norris officiating.Interment will follow the service at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented