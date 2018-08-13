Mr. James Karl Hopson, age 60, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away Friday, August 3, 2018. He was born December 1, 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Dan Kenneth Hopson and J. Darlene Fincher. He worked as a truck driver for the last several years and was an owner/operator for Landstar. He was a free spirit that loved exploring the open road whether it be on the two wheels of a motorcycle or behind the wheel of his big truck.
He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Karly and Jared Coile and Amber and Ross Powell; sister, Jodi Martin; brother, Danny Hopson; two grandchildren, Bodee Powell and Brittain Bleux Powell; aunt and her husband, Vivian and Horton Prather; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will celebrate his life privately.
Messages condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
