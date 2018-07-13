Mr. James Louis Miller, 67, of Douglasville, died Friday, July 13, 2018.
According to Mr. Miller’s wishes he was cremated. The family will receive friends at Saint Theresa of the Child of Jesus, Friday, July 20, 2018 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Funeral Mass will be conducted Friday, July 20, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Saint Theresa of the Child of Jesus Catholic Church in Douglasville. Inurnment will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Carrollton. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to Saint Theresa of the Child of Jesus Catholic Church, 4401 Prestley Mill Road, Douglasville, GA 30135.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
