James (Pete) Edward Cartwright, age 81, of 618 Timberlake Dr. Chapin, SC was called Home on April 7, 2018 after several years of declining health. He was born in Atlanta, GA on February 21, 1937 to the late, Elbridge Cartwright and Itzel Marie Rice Cartwright of Fayetteville GA In his young life he worked in his family’s businesses, Georgia/Tennessee Produce Company and later at IMC Motor Express. After finishing this career, he managed personally owned rental property and real estate. He loved music and he loved to dance. He enjoyed his family, his church and his Sunday school class.
Surviving is his wife of 38 years, Judy A. Cartwright of the home, one son, James Edward Cartwright, Jr. of Snellville, GA, two daughters, Janice Elaine Phillips of Dalton, GA and Danae C. Cochran (Jim) of Chapin, SC, one sister, Doris Ann Jones of Fayetteville, GA, brother Donald Elbridge Cartwright (Pam) of Manchester GA. James was blessed with five grandsons, Ryan Phillips, Hunter Phillips, David Phillips and Michael Phillips (Brianna), all of Scottsboro, AL and Mac Cochran of Lexington, SC, one granddaughter, Lauren Cook (Jonathan) of Chapin SC and two beautiful great granddaughters. He was a member of Timberlake Country Club and Chapin Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be at Chapin Baptist Church on Saturday April 14, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. and burial will follow in the church cemetery. The Family will receive guests at 12:30 p.m. one hour prior to the funeral at the church. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Chapin Baptist Church, Chapin, SC.
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington, SC.
