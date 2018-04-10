James Thomas “J.T.” Craft, age 26, of Douglasville passed away on Thursday, April 5, 2018. He was born in Marietta, Georgia on August 26, 1991 to Cindy Jones Craft and Tommy Craft. He was employed by Sound Proof, where he worked as an installer and mechanic.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Blakely Craft; aunts, Teresa Hail, Denise Craft; uncles, Skip Jones, David Jones; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 from 3 p.m. until service time at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. in the Chapel.
According to his wishes he has been cremated.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented