Mrs. Janet Baumtrog Adkins, 33, of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away Sunday, June 17, 2018. She was born June 6, 1985 in Lithia Springs, Georgia the daughter of Mr. Daniel Kevin Baumtrog and Mrs. Linda Anne Bayles Baumtrog. She was a 2003 graduate of Lithia Springs High School. She earned her Bachelor’s degree from the University of West Georgia. She worked as an educator first in Douglas County as a PreK teacher then later she began teaching second grade at Riverside Intermediate in the Cobb County School System where she was nominated as Teacher of the Year. She loved teaching and her students. She enjoyed the outdoors and nature.
She is survived by her husband, Gabriel Alton Adkins of Lithia Springs; mother, Linda Anne Bayles Baumtrog of Summerville, SC; father, Daniel Kevin Baumtrog of Summerville, SC; sister, Cindy Miller of St. Louis, MO; brother, James Patrick Durnill of Douglasville; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Friday, June 22, 2018 from 2-3 p.m. Memorial Services will be conducted Friday, June 22, 2018 at 3 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville.
