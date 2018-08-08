Janie B. Billingsley of Carrollton, Georgia (originally from Douglasville, Georgia), passed away on Monday, August 6, 2018.
She has two children: Daryl and Denise Billingsley; and five grandchildren: Alexis, Chloe, Kaci, Bryce, and Ava.
Her viewing will be Thursday, August 9, 2018, at Willie Watkins Funeral Home in Carrollton, Georgia, from 2-8 p.m with the family available to receive visitors between 6-8 p.m.
The funeral will be Friday, August 10, 2018, at 2 p.m. at St. James AME Church in Douglasville, Georgia. Her body will lie in state between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the church the day of the funeral.
