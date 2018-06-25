Mrs. Janie Derelle McClung Johnson, age 90, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Sunday, June 24, 2018. She was born April 3, 1928 in Haralson County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Samuel Elmer McClung and the late Willie Mae Davis McClung. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother and was married to the late James Augustus Johnson for 69 years. She was dedicated to her family and friends, the Second Baptist Church of Douglasville and to God. She loved helping others, coordinating events, arranging flowers, cooking, canning and freezing food grown in the garden.
Janie loved working with finances, which was evident in her careers. She retired from the American Lung Association, after 26 years, as the Campaign Director. She then managed the White Tax Service office for 18 years. She also volunteered as the Financial Secretary of the Second Baptist Church for 22 years.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Ouida K. and Dale A. Spencer of Stone Mountain; son and daughter-in-law Harvey R. and Gail Johnson of Douglasville; grandchildren Tammy Johnson DeLoach and her husband Jim, and Tracy Lee Turner and her husband Tony; great- grandchildren Carley DeLoach Moore and her husband Clayton, Abby DeLoach, Kelly Turner, and Courtney Vann and her husband Zakk; great- great- grandchildren Reagan Grace Moore, Grayson and Waylon and Skylar Vann.
The family will receive friends and relatives at the Jones – Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville, Georgia Tuesday, June 26, 2018 from 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday, June 27, 2018 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 12 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Blalock and Rev. Bobby Wood officiating. Musical selections will be provided by Pete Durham. Interment and graveside services will be conducted at 2:30 PM at Polk Memory Gardens, 2245 Rockmart Highway, Cedartown, Georgia 30125 with Dwain Lee and Rev. Fred Blalock officiating.
Messages of condolence to the family may be sent at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
