Jimmie Lou Craft Price, age 95, of Douglasville, passed away on Thursday, March 22, 2018. She was born on May 17, 1922, in Bowdon, GA, daughter of the late Oscar Chalmers Craft and the late Ora Belle Rooks Craft. Jimmie Lou was a homemaker and a member of Union Grove Baptist Church in Lithia Springs, GA.
Throughout her life, she was active in her church. Her hobby was crocheting and it brought her joy to make items for family and friends.
In addition to her parents, her husband of 72 years, W B Price, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children: Janet Elaine Price Deal of Douglasville, GA, Kenneth Edward Price and his wife, Phyllis of Dallas, GA, Richard Arlen Price and his wife, Sandra Miles of Seattle, WA, and Gary Warren Price and his wife, Lois of Falls Church, VA; grandchildren: Stephen Kenneth Price and his wife, Janet Lynn, Robert Daniel Price and his wife, Tammi Fay, Carlos William Price-Sanchez, Richard Alejandro Price-Sanchez, Amy Rebecca Deal and her husband, Lonnie, Anna Elizabeth Deal Poe and her husband, Robert, Leah Sarah Price, and Melanie Katherine Price; 13 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. in Hightower’s Chapel with Reverend Ken Hennesy officiating. Eulogies will be delivered by Gary Price and Kenneth Price.
Interment will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens with Carlos Price-Sanchez, Richard Price-Sanchez, Stephen Price, Danny Price, Robert Poe, and Lonnie Thigpen serving as Pallbearers.
Flowers are accepted; however, those desiring to do so may make a donation to Union Grove Baptist Church, 6517 Union Grove Rd, Lithia Springs, GA 30122.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel, Douglasville.
Commented