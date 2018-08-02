Jo Ellen Brown Gordon, age 85, of Dawsonville, GA, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend passed away Thursday, August 2, 2018. Born July 15, 1933 in Atlanta and raised most of her life in Douglasville, Georgia.
Her main goal as a young mother was raising her children putting her career on hold until they were of school age. At which time she went to nursing school and practiced until her husband became ill. After retiring she loved to visit and provide meals for those in need and she also volunteered at Heritage Baptist Church where she was a member for many years prior to her move to Dawsonville. Jo Ellen had moved her church membership to First Baptist Church of Dawsonville.
Jo Ellen was proceeded in death by parents John B. & Inez Brown, husband Millard A. Gordon, brother Jerry L. Brown and grandson Brian Gordon.
She is survived by her children Rick & Michele Gordon (Bellingham, Wa.), John & Sue Gordon (Muscadine, Ala.) and Mike & Debbie Roberts (Dawsonville, Ga,). Sisters Jean Brown, Judy (James) Wallace and sister in law Joyce Brown. 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday August 5, 2018 at 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM. A Graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM at Sunrise Memorial Gardens with Rev. Cecil Clegg officiating.
Family request no flowers. In lieu of flowers, please make, if you wish, donations to Homestead Hospice, Blairsville, Ga. or to your church of choice in mom’s memory.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel, Douglasville.
