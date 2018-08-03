Joe H. Owen, age 93, passed away peacefully Saturday morning July 28th, 2018, at the Benton House Assisted Living facility in Douglasville Georgia.
Joe was born March 18th 1925 in Atlanta Georgia. He graduated from Tech High in Atlanta Georgia in 1943. After graduation, Joe volunteered to serve in the Army during World War II. While in the Army, Joe served in the following units: Third Army, 13th Armored Division, 574th AAA Battalion, 1943 to 1945 and 82nd Airborne, 80th Airborne “AA” Battalion, 1945 to 1947. Joe later served in the Air Force Reserve, 116th Communications Squadron, 1956 to 1962.
He married Betty Wynell Stevens of Atlanta Georgia on March 6th 1948. Joe and Betty where happily married for sixty eight years.
Joe worked for Southern Bell for thirty one years. After retirement, he gave back to the community by working for the Douglas County Meals on Wheels for ten years. Before that he worked at Christian City located in
Union City for ten years as a hospice volunteer.
Joe was a long time member of Southwest Christian Church in East Point Georgia. For the past twelve years, Joe was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Douglasville Georgia where Joe and Betty volunteered at the Welcome Center.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife Betty Stevens Owen, father Joseph “Jocky” Henry Owen, mother Dorothy Jones Owen, and grandparents Gertrude “Gertie” Johnson Owen, John Henry Owen, Lillie Cloud Jones, and Thomas L Jones.
Joe is survived by his daughter Steven Ann Wynn and son-in-law Joe Wynn, son Joseph (Chip) Henry Owen and daughter-in-law and care-giver Cari Washko Owen, grandchildren: Jessica and Christopher (CJ) Owen; Joey and John Wynn; great grandchildren: Drake, Parker, Riley, Brayden, and Grayson Wynn; and cousins Marie Owen Mercer, Paula Ford Birchall, Brenda Ford Propst, and Skip Ford.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian church on Saturday August 11th at 3 p.m. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. First Presbyterian Church is located at 9190 Campbellton St., Douglasville, GA 30134. The church phone number is 770-942-0710.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church, Southwest Christian Hospice, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), American Legion, or Wounded Warriors.
Neptune Society, Atlanta.
