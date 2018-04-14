John Joseph “Jack” Lawless, 94 of Douglasville, GA died Sunday, April 8.
Jack was born in Syracuse, NY on March 18, 1924 to the late William and Marion Lawless. He was a veteran of the US Army and served during WWll, and the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
He is preceded in death by his 10 siblings and is survived by his wife, Jayne Lawless, son John Lawless and his children, Hannah and Bryden Lawless, daughter, Karen Hamilton and her daughter, Shawn Amandolia and her children Kylie and Patrick Hunter. He donated his body to Emory for medical education and research.
A memorial service will be set on a later date.
