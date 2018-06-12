Mr. John W. Wilkins, of Atlanta, formerly of Douglasville, died Monday, June 4, 2018.
A Life Celebration will be Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Darryl Momon will serve as eulogist.
Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel.
Forrest Judith Baggett
Mr. Forrest Judith Baggett, 72, of Bremen, passed away on June 12, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Christine Baggett; daughters, Lori Cleveland of Bremen, Beth and David Sanders of Buchanan and Lynn Kiker of Bremen; sister, Betty Strickland of Villa Rica; brothers, Oscar Jack Baggett of Villa Rica and Jimmy Baggett of Mableton; 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Lamar Baggett and two great-grandchildren Caleb Albright and Elizabeth Faith Skaggs.
Forrest was the owner of Baggett Construction Company and enjoyed fishing, gardening and his tractor.
The family received friends Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m.. Funeral will be a 11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be made online at www.RoyDavisFuneralHome.com.
Roy Davis Funeral Home.
