Mrs. Juanita H. Garner, age 89, formerly of Douglasville, GA passed away Tuesday, August 14, 2018. She was born March 3, 1929 in Atlanta, GA. Mrs. Garner was an extremely talented artist, especially painting. She belonged to the PTA bowling league for many years, even remaining active after her children no longer went to that school. Juanita also enjoyed traveling, both nationally and internationally. She enjoyed vacations and cruises as well. Her favorite pastime however, was spending time with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Seales L. Garner; her parents, Dewey and Lovey Mae Hughes as well as sisters, Anna Belle Brock, Margie Gignillant and Gloria Christmas.
She is survived by her daughter, June (Kenny) Baker; son, Steve (Debbie) Garner; daughter, Darlene Landrum; grandchildren, Scott Gunnell, Amanda Landrum, Savannah Hall, Nicole Garner and step-grandchildren, Bryan Hill, Melissa Hill and Torrie Garner; great-grandchildren, Kora Gunnell, Jackson Gunnell, Iris Gunnell, Mathis Gunnell, Landon Gunnell, Presley Price, Daisy Braun, Liam Hill, Lucy Hill and Grayson Markwell as well as numerous other family members and friends.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 from 6 until 8 o’clock p.m. A funeral service will be held in the Rosehaven Chapel on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 2 o’clock p.m. Interment will follow at Riverview Memorial Park.
Flowers are accepted or you make donations in her memory to Dorsett Shoals Baptist Church, 5633 Dorsett Shoals Rd, Douglasville, GA 30135.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
