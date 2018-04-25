Julia Lois Davis, age 70, of Winston (Atlanta) GA, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2018. She was surrounded by friends and loved ones. Proceeded in death by parents John Berry and Lois Davis, survived by brother John Berry Davis II (Kelly), niece Casey Romano (Curtis), nephew John Berry Davis III (Shannon), great nephews John, Andrew, Brett, and Seth Davis, Caleb Romano and her best friend Joy Burnett.
Julia was born on February 15, 1948 in St. Augustine, FL and grew up in Palatka, FL where she graduated from high school in 1966. She went on to get a degree at Jones Business College in Jacksonville in 1969 and received a BS in Psychology and Sociology at Georgia State University in 1975.
Julia retired after 34 years as a State of Georgia psychiatric social worker with the Cobb/Douglas Community Mental Health Center. While working she especially enjoyed the Cobb County Master Gardening Program where she would work with her clients to learn how to plant both vegetable and flower gardens.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 5th at 3 p.m. in Winston, GA for family and friends to get together and celebrate Julia’s life.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Julia Davis to the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, UT 84741 Phone: 435-644-2001 www.bestfriends.org/donations/make/gift/memory
West Georgia Crematory.
Commented