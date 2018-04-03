June Hembree Dickinson, age 80, of Douglasville, passed away on Saturday, March 31, 2018. She was born on June 27, 1937 in Douglasville, Georgia, daughter of the late Luther Hembree and the late Lorene Yeager Hembree. She was a lifelong resident of Douglasville and a long-time member of Antioch Church of Christ in Douglasville. June retired as a Vice President of Risk Management for Suntrust Corporation.
She is survived by her children; Michael “Mike” Dickinson and wife, Dawn; and Barret Dickinson and wife, Deanna; grandchildren, Bradley Dickinson and wife, Kacie, Alex Dickinson and wife, Jessica, Aurrie Hicks and husband, Michael, and Christina Haney; great-grandchildren, Luke, Caroline, Brady, Logan and Brooke; sister, Marlene Martin and husband, Don; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Kent “K.D.” Dickinson, sisters; Peggy Kilgore and Ann Gantt Butts.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 3, from 4-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with Brother Charles Gibbs officiating. Interment will follow in Douglasville City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a tribute donation in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel, Douglasville.
Commented