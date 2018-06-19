Miss Kacie Alana Kimball, 31, of Tallahassee, Florida formerly of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Sunday, June 10, 2018. She was born October 20, 1986 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was a graduate of Alexander High School in 2005. She completed three years of college, attending West Georgia Technical College and Tallahassee Community College. She worked as a store manager at Cherry Bomb in Atlanta.
She was preceded in death by her father, Cliff Alan Kimball; and grandparents, William Clifton Kimball, James Peek, Cindy Lackey and Euna Lackey; aunt, Kimberly Lackey.
She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Lissa Lynn Lackey Green and David Chastain of Villa Rica; sister and brother-in-law, Stacie and Jordan Quinn of Whitesburg; brother, Jagger Green of Villa Rica; grandmothers, Betty Kimball and Eleanor Peek; uncle and her godfather, Billy Kimball; aunts, Amy Lackey and Kelly Lackey; niece and goddaughter, Kayliana Quinn and niece, Kaylin Quinn; cousins, Billy Ray Kimball and Nicole Kimball; her boyfriend, Tommy Thaxton.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville Thursday, June 21, 2018 from 12-2 p.m. Graveside Services will be Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens with Pastor James Cook Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica. Serving as pallbearers will be Billy Ray Kimball, David Chastain, Jagger Green, Steven Frank, and P.J. Graham. Honorary pallbearer will be Billy Kimball.
Messages of condolence to the family may be sent at www.jones-wynn.com.
