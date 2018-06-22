Mrs. Kathryn Mayfield Gentry, 77, of Carrollton, died Thursday, June 21, 2018.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica, Saturday, June 23, 2018 from 1-3 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with the Rev. Cecil Davis and the Rev. Neal Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Powell Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK. 7312-1718
