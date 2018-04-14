Kenneth Max (Pete) Camp Sr., of Centre, Ala., formerly of Douglasville, Ga., passed away Wednesday, March 28, 2018. He was born in Winston, Ga. On April 7, 1938 to Ira Arthur Camp and Maggie Lou Eidson Camp.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Hugh Jack Camp, Ira Daniel Camp Sr. and Michael Gene Camp, granddaughter April Marie Camp.
He is survived by sons and their wives Kenny and Kay Camp, Tim and Dawn Camp, Terry Camp, Scott and Lori Camp, five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was handled by Perry Funeral Home in Centre, Ala.
