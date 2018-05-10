Kimberly Dawn Hawkins Fountain, age 44, of Douglasville, passed away Thursday, May 10, 2018. She was born in Cartersville, GA, on August 18, 1973, the daughter of James Randall “Randy” Hawkins and Deborah Lynn “Debbie” Rowland Hawkins. She was a member of Bread of Life Church.
Kimberly was preceded in death by her niece, Shonna Hawkins Bonner.
She is survived by her son, Steven Lee Fountain of LaGrange, GA; parents, Randy and Debbie Hawkins of Douglasville; sister, Brandy Shea Hawkins of Douglasville; brother, Jeffery Shawn Hawkins of Douglasville; Nieces and nephews, Tyler Hawkins, Tayden Davis, Ashley Nicole White, Jenna Hawkins, and Taylor Hawkins.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, May 12, 2018, beginning at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service in Hightower’s Chapel at 12 Noon with Brother Max Mayburm officiating.
Interment will follow the service in Sweetwater Memorial Park.
You may share your thoughts and condolences at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
