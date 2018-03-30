Mr. Lanny Ivan Bostwick, 73, of Carrollton, died Thursday, March 29, 2018.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Monday, April 2, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 2 p.m. from First Baptist Church of Villa Rica with the Rev. Jeff Powell and the Rev. Todd Wright officiating. Interment will follow at Midway Macedonia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Villa Rica, 1483 W. Highway 78, Villa Rica, GA 30180 or Midway Macedonia Church, 3915 Carrollton Villa Rica Highway, Villa Rica, GA 30180.
