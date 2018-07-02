It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Joyce Brown Norton of Douglasville, Georgia announces her passing after a long battle with cancer on May 27th, 2018 at the age of 77.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Claude Donald Norton, their son Steven, daughter Donna, daughter-in-law Alicia, granddaughter Ava, her sister Kathryn Shirley Carden, sister Margaret Brown White, close family friend Karen Tilley, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents Benjamin "Newt" and Blonnie Brown of Douglasville, brothers Edward Brown, Gene Brown, and Dennis Brown, sister Elaine Brown Riley, her nephew Neal Brown, and her niece Patricia Brown.
Her sister Margaret White sadly passed away just a few days after Linda's death.
"Aunt Linda/Grandma" will be remembered as a loving, caring, and funny person who took care of all those around her. She will also be remembered for her many home-cooked recipes and her legendary sweet tea.
