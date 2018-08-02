Loyd Eugene 'Gene’ Shealey
Loyd Eugene 'Gene' Shealey, 65, of Carrollton passed away August 2, 2018.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Suzie Teems Shealey; daughter, Angie (Shannon) Monroe; son, Justin (Ashley) Shealey; brother, Edward (Carol) Shealey; grandchildren, Kendyll Monroe, Peyton Shealey and Parker Shealey; nieces, Ann Hall and Allison Bentley; nephew, Ben Shealey; Godchildren Shelby Powell and Andrew Powell.
He worked as a plumber for over 30 years. Gene was an avid woodworker, enjoyed Scuba diving, playing golf and loved riding his motorcycle. Most of all Gene loved being the best G'Daddy and Papa to his grandchildren.
The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
