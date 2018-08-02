Loyd “Gene” Shealey, 65, of Carrollton, passed away August 2, 2018.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Suzie Teems Shealey; daughter, Angie (Shannon) Monroe; son, Justin (Ashley) Shealey; brother Edward (Carol) Shealey; grandchildren, Kendyll Monroe, Peyton Shealey and Parker Shealey; nieces, Ann Hall and Allison Bentley; godchildren, Shelby Powell and Andrew Powell.
He worked as plumber for over 30 years. Gene was an avid woodworker, enjoyed Scuba diving, played golf and loved riding his motorcycle. Most of all Gene loved being Daddy and PaPa.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
You may leave condolences online at www.WestGeorgiaCrematory.com.
