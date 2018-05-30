Mr. Luciano Melara-Portillo, 73, of Douglasville, died Monday, May 28, 2018.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, June 3, 2018 from 5-9 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 4401 Prestley Mill Rd., Douglasville, GA 30135 on Monday, June 4, 2018 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery in Carrollton.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
